Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watch President Donald Trump's televised White House news conference on March 18, 2020. Photo: AP
Trump’s 11th-hour ban on Chinese stocks deprives US funds of some of the biggest returns and payouts in world’s second-largest market
- US President Donald Trump’s order to prohibit American investors from trading Chinese companies with military ownership will affect relevant listed units totalling US$440 billion in market cap
- The sanction will make US fund managers miss out on some of China’s publicly traded companies that deliver most decent returns and are most generous in dividend payouts
