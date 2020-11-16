epa08165779 A passenger wears a mask passing by a departure information screen at terminal 3 of Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, 26 January 2020. Chinese official required all travel agencies to suspend the sale of all domestic and overseas group travel products due to coronavirus outbreak. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Covid-19 vaccine hope brings tailwind to Chinese airlines as CICC predicts a doubling in stock valuation
- Shares of China’s three biggest state-controlled carriers surged last week on the back of promising Covid-19 vaccine trials
- CICC says risk-on sentiment will double the valuation of the airlines’ stocks from near rock-bottom over the next two years
