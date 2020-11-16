An investor looks through stock information at a brokerage in Shenyang city in northeastern Liaoning province. Stocks are rally in on the back of trade optimism. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong, China stocks rise on trade optimism, Meituan paces gains in new index trio ahead of December rebalancing
- Hang Seng Index advances after Asia-Pacific nations signed biggest trade pact in boost to post-pandemic outlook
- Meituan, Budweiser and Anta Sports post hefty gains ahead of Hang Seng Index rebalancing on December 7
Topic | Hang Seng Index
An investor looks through stock information at a brokerage in Shenyang city in northeastern Liaoning province. Stocks are rally in on the back of trade optimism. Photo: Xinhua