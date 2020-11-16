An investor looks through stock information at a brokerage in Shenyang city in northeastern Liaoning province. Stocks are rally in on the back of trade optimism. Photo: Xinhua An investor looks through stock information at a brokerage in Shenyang city in northeastern Liaoning province. Stocks are rally in on the back of trade optimism. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong, China stocks rise on trade optimism, Meituan paces gains in new index trio ahead of December rebalancing

  • Hang Seng Index advances after Asia-Pacific nations signed biggest trade pact in boost to post-pandemic outlook
  • ﻿Meituan, Budweiser and Anta Sports post hefty gains ahead of Hang Seng Index rebalancing on December 7

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 11:04am, 16 Nov, 2020

