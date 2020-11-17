Hong Kong stocks rally in tandem with markets in Asia and the US on vaccine hopes. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong stocks rally in tandem with markets in Asia and the US on vaccine hopes. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks rally in tandem with markets in Asia and the US on vaccine hopes. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks revisit pre-pandemic high as Covid-19 vaccine hopes fuel US, Asian markets to records

  • Hang Seng Index climbs to highest level since March after US drug maker Moderna reported 94.5 per cent efficacy for its vaccine jab in trials
  • Stock benchmarks in the US and Asia are at record highs as vaccine progress lifts hopes for reopening of economies

Topic |   Stocks
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 11:31am, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stocks rally in tandem with markets in Asia and the US on vaccine hopes. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong stocks rally in tandem with markets in Asia and the US on vaccine hopes. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks rally in tandem with markets in Asia and the US on vaccine hopes. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE