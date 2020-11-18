A powerful stock rally in Asia and the US has stalled as investors their strategies and look for new catalysts. Photo: EPA-EFE
Geely Auto drives Hong Kong stocks to eight-month high while WuXi Biologics surrenders stock-split gains
- Geely Auto rises to a two-year high on Daimler engine venture, WuXi Biologics slumps after a stock split pushed the stock to record high on Tuesday
- US stock exchange regulator sustains pressure on Chinese companies with comply-or-delist auditing rules
Topic | Hang Seng Index
A powerful stock rally in Asia and the US has stalled as investors their strategies and look for new catalysts. Photo: EPA-EFE