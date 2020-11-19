The consensus among brokerages and investment banks is that Chinese equities are likely to continue their stellar run next year. Photo: Xinhua The consensus among brokerages and investment banks is that Chinese equities are likely to continue their stellar run next year. Photo: Xinhua
The consensus among brokerages and investment banks is that Chinese equities are likely to continue their stellar run next year.
Chinese stocks to carry momentum into 2021 on growth and vaccine outlook, brokerages predict

  • Citic Securities, CICC and Huaxi Securities make bullish calls on Chinese stocks in 2021, citing economic recovery and progress on Covid-19 vaccines
  • Huaxi Securities and Pacific Securities predict that the Shanghai Composite Index will rise to 3,800, a 14 per cent gain from the current level

Zhang ShidongMartin Choi
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Martin Choi

Updated: 10:00am, 19 Nov, 2020

