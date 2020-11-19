Bronze sculptures of bulls near the Hong Kong Stock Exchange building in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong Bronze sculptures of bulls near the Hong Kong Stock Exchange building in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong stocks slip from eight-month high on renewed concerns about Covid-19 lockdowns

  • Hang Seng Index falls 0.6 per cent from eight-month high, Shanghai Composite is little changed at midday trading break
  • ‘Once again, rising infection rates and lockdown concerns are the market’s primary focus,’ Axi strategist Innes says

Martin Choi
Updated: 12:32pm, 19 Nov, 2020

