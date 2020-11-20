People wearing protective masks walk past signage for Hong Kong stock exchange building in Central, Hong Kong in August 2020. Photo: Bloomberg People wearing protective masks walk past signage for Hong Kong stock exchange building in Central, Hong Kong in August 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong and China markets retain weekly gains as rising Covid-19 infections cloud reopening outlook

  • Hang Seng edges up 0.2 per cent in early trading, on track for third weekly advance
  • Top infectious disease experts in Hong Kong warned a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections has started

Martin Choi
Updated: 11:04am, 20 Nov, 2020

