The Shanghai government has released 17 guidelines as part of a drive to build the city into a global financial centre. Photo: Xinhua The Shanghai government has released 17 guidelines as part of a drive to build the city into a global financial centre. Photo: Xinhua
The Shanghai government has released 17 guidelines as part of a drive to build the city into a global financial centre. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Markets

Shanghai maps out course to raise listed companies’ quality in a bid to burnish financial hub credentials

  • Shanghai will encourage listings of hi-tech companies, market-based asset restructuring and get tough on delisting, according to a 17-point guideline
  • Shanghai has 337 listed companies, the third most among China’s provinces

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:16pm, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Shanghai government has released 17 guidelines as part of a drive to build the city into a global financial centre. Photo: Xinhua The Shanghai government has released 17 guidelines as part of a drive to build the city into a global financial centre. Photo: Xinhua
The Shanghai government has released 17 guidelines as part of a drive to build the city into a global financial centre. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE