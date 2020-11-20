The Shanghai government has released 17 guidelines as part of a drive to build the city into a global financial centre. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai maps out course to raise listed companies’ quality in a bid to burnish financial hub credentials
- Shanghai will encourage listings of hi-tech companies, market-based asset restructuring and get tough on delisting, according to a 17-point guideline
- Shanghai has 337 listed companies, the third most among China’s provinces
Topic | A-shares
