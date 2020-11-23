Xiaomi's co-founder and CEO Lei Jun has the opportunity to win over sceptics or satisfy its critics when the firm announces its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo
With Xiaomi outgunning Apple, Samsung in valuation, rare ‘sell’ rating, earnings in focus after stock’s 168 per cent rally
- Shares of Chinese smartphone maker have almost tripled from March on tech rebound, index inclusion and Huawei’s sanction misery
- Morningstar argues Xiaomi’s fundamentals haven’t changed much, Citigroup says market underestimates risks from Huawei’s Honor deal
