People are seen walking pass a Hong Kong Stock Exchange signboard in Central. The Hangh Seng Index trades near an eight-month high amid concerns about a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong stocks restrained amid Covid-19 wave while mainland China stocks get a boost from state pledge to tackle defaults
- Hang Seng Index fluctuates in the early morning trading amid a new wave of local Covid-19 infections
- Beijing’s vow to crack down on ‘debt evasion’ gives sentiment a boost as the Shanghai Composite Index approaches September 2 high
