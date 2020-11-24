The Hang Seng Index is locked near an eight-month high as the city faces a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. Here, a health care worker is seen testing people in Yau Ma Tei district on November 23. Photo: Bloomberg The Hang Seng Index is locked near an eight-month high as the city faces a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. Here, a health care worker is seen testing people in Yau Ma Tei district on November 23. Photo: Bloomberg
The Hang Seng Index is locked near an eight-month high as the city faces a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. Here, a health care worker is seen testing people in Yau Ma Tei district on November 23. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks struggle for conviction amid Covid-19 worries as Asian markets build on vaccine rally

  • Hang Seng Index fails to add to recent rise to an eight-month high as Hong Kong grapples with fourth wave of Covid-19 infections
  • Major markets in Asia power on as news on vaccine developments feed risk appetite

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:06am, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hang Seng Index is locked near an eight-month high as the city faces a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. Here, a health care worker is seen testing people in Yau Ma Tei district on November 23. Photo: Bloomberg The Hang Seng Index is locked near an eight-month high as the city faces a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. Here, a health care worker is seen testing people in Yau Ma Tei district on November 23. Photo: Bloomberg
The Hang Seng Index is locked near an eight-month high as the city faces a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. Here, a health care worker is seen testing people in Yau Ma Tei district on November 23. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE