People walking by the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2020. Stocks are rising again on Wall Street, feeding risk appetite across Asian markets, on recovery optimism. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks join global rally on recovery optimism as Lam’s impending policy address puts developers, carriers in play
- Hong Kong and mainland China stocks rise in tandem with Asian markets as recovery hopes sent US equities to another record
- Carrie Lam’s impending policy address is seen aiding developers, airlines, brokerages in renewed efforts to revive local economy
