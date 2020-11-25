People walking by the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2020. Stocks are rising again on Wall Street, feeding risk appetite across Asian markets, on recovery optimism. Photo: AP People walking by the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2020. Stocks are rising again on Wall Street, feeding risk appetite across Asian markets, on recovery optimism. Photo: AP
People walking by the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2020. Stocks are rising again on Wall Street, feeding risk appetite across Asian markets, on recovery optimism. Photo: AP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks join global rally on recovery optimism as Lam’s impending policy address puts developers, carriers in play

  • Hong Kong and mainland China stocks rise in tandem with Asian markets as recovery hopes sent US equities to another record
  • Carrie Lam’s impending policy address is seen aiding developers, airlines, brokerages in renewed efforts to revive local economy

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:53am, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People walking by the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2020. Stocks are rising again on Wall Street, feeding risk appetite across Asian markets, on recovery optimism. Photo: AP People walking by the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2020. Stocks are rising again on Wall Street, feeding risk appetite across Asian markets, on recovery optimism. Photo: AP
People walking by the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2020. Stocks are rising again on Wall Street, feeding risk appetite across Asian markets, on recovery optimism. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE