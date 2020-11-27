People wearing protective masks walk past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearingat the Exchange Square complex in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks favoured by mainland Chinese investors who invade market with US$77 billion of purchases
- Hong Kong stocks trade at 30 per cent discount to mainland peers, near an 11-year high of 33 per cent
- Mainland investors have poured a record US$77 billion of funds into Hong Kong shares via Stock Connect’s southbound channel this year
Topic | Hang Seng Index
People wearing protective masks walk past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearingat the Exchange Square complex in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg