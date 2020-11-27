Bronze sculptures of bulls outside the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Warton Li Bronze sculptures of bulls outside the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Warton Li
Oil giants PetroChina, Cnooc lead declines as Hong Kong stocks snap five-day rally amid signs shares are overbought

  • A measure of how fast stocks rise or fall climbed to 73.9, where a reading above 70 signals stocks are technically overbought and are poised to fall
  • News that AstraZeneca may have to conduct a further global trial of its vaccine after the current studies raised questions may also be hurting sentiment

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:50pm, 27 Nov, 2020

