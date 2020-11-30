HSBC’s shares have climbed 49 per cent in the last two months. Photo: Felix Wong HSBC’s shares have climbed 49 per cent in the last two months. Photo: Felix Wong
HSBC shares surge by half in two months as hopes of Covid-19 vaccine rekindle investors’ appetite for old-economy stocks

  • HSBC Holdings has rebounded 49 per cent from a September low, as investors around the world rotate into old-economy stocks
  • Asset managers like BlackRock have positioned themselves for a ‘cyclical rebound’ as risk of profit-taking in health care and tech stocks rises

Martin ChoiZhang Shidong
Martin Choi and Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:36am, 30 Nov, 2020

