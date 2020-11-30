People walking pass a screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index slips amid concerns about US sanctions on Chinese oil firms and rising Covid-19 cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks slide as CNOOC crashes 10 per cent on US sanctions amid worrying jump in Covid-19 infections
- Hang Seng Index slips 0.5 per cent in early trading, while Shanghai Composite gains 1.1 per cent on strong economic data
- CNOOC crashes by 10 per cent to lead losses among blue chips in Hong Kong on new sanctions by outgoing Trump administration
