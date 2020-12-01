Beijing’s central business district. Both the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI and China’s official manufacturing PMI show expansion in activity last month. Photo: AP Beijing’s central business district. Both the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI and China’s official manufacturing PMI show expansion in activity last month. Photo: AP
Hong Kong and China markets rise on strong manufacturing data from world’s second-largest economy

  • Hang Seng Index rose 0.9 per cent by the midday break, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.3 per cent
  • Chinese manufacturing reported sharpest improvement in 10 years in November, according to Caixin/Markit PMI

Updated: 1:16pm, 1 Dec, 2020

