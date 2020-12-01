Yi Huiman, the head of China Securities Regulatory Commission, says expanding direct financing will deepen the capital market reform. Photo: Simon Song
China’s regulator makes capital market funding a top priority as it looks to bolster economy
- Expansion of direct financing and introduction of registration-based system for all IPOs tops the CSRC’s agenda in the five-year plan, says Yi Huiman
- Policymakers want to reduce the reliance on financing from banks, with more tech companies being encouraged to go public amid frayed US-China ties
Topic | IPO
Yi Huiman, the head of China Securities Regulatory Commission, says expanding direct financing will deepen the capital market reform. Photo: Simon Song