Additional fundraising by Xiaomi, a large cap stock, is affecting market sentiment, leading to declines, an analyst says. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong, China stocks slip as Xiaomi trading halt dents market sentiment
- Hang Seng Index slips 0.5 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite falls 0.3 per cent
- Trading in shares of Xiaomi was halted pending sales of shares and convertible bonds, Bloomberg says
Topic | Stocks
