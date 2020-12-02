Additional fundraising by Xiaomi, a large cap stock, is affecting market sentiment, leading to declines, an analyst says. Photo: Shutterstock Additional fundraising by Xiaomi, a large cap stock, is affecting market sentiment, leading to declines, an analyst says. Photo: Shutterstock
Additional fundraising by Xiaomi, a large cap stock, is affecting market sentiment, leading to declines, an analyst says. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, China stocks slip as Xiaomi trading halt dents market sentiment

  • Hang Seng Index slips 0.5 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite falls 0.3 per cent
  • Trading in shares of Xiaomi was halted pending sales of shares and convertible bonds, Bloomberg says

Topic |   Stocks
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 11:36am, 2 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Additional fundraising by Xiaomi, a large cap stock, is affecting market sentiment, leading to declines, an analyst says. Photo: Shutterstock Additional fundraising by Xiaomi, a large cap stock, is affecting market sentiment, leading to declines, an analyst says. Photo: Shutterstock
Additional fundraising by Xiaomi, a large cap stock, is affecting market sentiment, leading to declines, an analyst says. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE