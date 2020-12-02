Investors at a stock exchange in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou on February 11, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock exchange denotes gains and advances in red, using the green colour to illustrate losses and declines. Photo: Xinhua
Buying frenzy sends Shanghai gauge of 50 large stocks to 12-year high as traders bet on cyclical stocks to outshine technology
- The SSE 50 Index advanced to an intraday high of 3,568.72, a level not seen since February 2008 before the Global Financial Crisis
- Brokerages from Shanxi Securities to Essence Securities say the run-up on cyclical stocks will be sustained on the back of China’s rosy economic data
Topic | A-shares
Investors at a stock exchange in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou on February 11, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock exchange denotes gains and advances in red, using the green colour to illustrate losses and declines. Photo: Xinhua