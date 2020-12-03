A delivery worker waits in traffic in Beijing on November 9, ahead of the Singles' Day shopping festival. Positive data from China’s services sector has boosted Hong Kong stocks on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong markets eke out early gains, as fresh services sector data points to continued recovery in Chinese economy
- The Caixin/Markit services PMI rose to 57.8 in November from 56.8 in October
- Property stocks lead gains among blue chips on Hang Seng Index
