The New York Stock Exchange building. Some 210 US-listed Chinese companies are under scrutiny to comply with US auditing oversight under a bipartisan bill awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature. Photo: AP Photo The New York Stock Exchange building. Some 210 US-listed Chinese companies are under scrutiny to comply with US auditing oversight under a bipartisan bill awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature. Photo: AP Photo
The New York Stock Exchange building. Some 210 US-listed Chinese companies are under scrutiny to comply with US auditing oversight under a bipartisan bill awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature. Photo: AP Photo
Business /  Markets

US bill to audit or delist Chinese companies unlikely to have significant impact on funding avenues, analysts say

  • Some 210 Chinese companies listed on US exchanges will get three years to comply with new auditing oversight, or risk being delisted
  • Companies can still raise capital by listing in Hong Kong or mainland China, made easier by IPO reforms in recent years

Topic |   US-listed Chinese stocks
Ethan PaulYujing Liu
Ethan Paul and Yujing Liu

Updated: 7:43pm, 3 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The New York Stock Exchange building. Some 210 US-listed Chinese companies are under scrutiny to comply with US auditing oversight under a bipartisan bill awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature. Photo: AP Photo The New York Stock Exchange building. Some 210 US-listed Chinese companies are under scrutiny to comply with US auditing oversight under a bipartisan bill awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature. Photo: AP Photo
The New York Stock Exchange building. Some 210 US-listed Chinese companies are under scrutiny to comply with US auditing oversight under a bipartisan bill awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE