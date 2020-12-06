The underperformance of Hong Kong’s most sustainable companies is at odds with global trends. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s most sustainable companies report some of the year’s worst stock performances
- Conglomerates, utilities and property and construction companies have reported share price returns of between -10 and -40 per cent since January
- Sectors that thrived were, on the other hand, largely absent from index of best ESG performers
Topic | Hang Seng Index
The underperformance of Hong Kong’s most sustainable companies is at odds with global trends. Photo: Winson Wong