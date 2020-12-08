Hong Kong stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks retreat for a second day amid a resurgence in Covid-19 infections and fraying US-China ties
- Hang Seng Index falls 0.6 per cent at the midday break, extending a 1.2 per cent decline in the previous session
- Shares of JD Health International, a unit of e-commerce giant JD.com, jump 56 per cent on Hong Kong debut
