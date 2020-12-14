The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan on Saturday. The US’s first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will reach 145 locations on Monday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong and China markets, boosted by vaccine progress, edge up in early trading
- Hang Seng Index edges up 0.1 per cent, while Shanghai Composite rises 0.2 per cent
- US to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in 145 locations on Monday
Topic | Stocks
