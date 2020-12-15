A ‘Stop the spread of coronavirus’ sign in Covent Garden in London. Photo: Bloomberg A ‘Stop the spread of coronavirus’ sign in Covent Garden in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong and China markets fall in early trading amid concerns about Covid-19 deaths, lockdowns globally

  • Hang Seng Index is down 0.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite has dropped 0.5 per cent
  • Concerns mount over new waves of the pandemic forcing Germany, the Netherlands and London back into tougher lockdowns over Christmas

Martin Choi
Updated: 11:18am, 15 Dec, 2020

