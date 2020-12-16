The New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. US benchmarks gained overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.1 per cent and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite climbing by 1.3 per cent. Photo: AFP The New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. US benchmarks gained overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.1 per cent and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite climbing by 1.3 per cent. Photo: AFP
The New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. US benchmarks gained overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.1 per cent and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite climbing by 1.3 per cent. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong and China markets rise at lunch on hopes of US economic stimulus, vaccine roll-out

  • Hang Seng Index gains 0.8 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite has risen 0.2 per cent
  • Of the 52 benchmark constituents of the Hang Seng Index, 44 gained at the midday break

Martin Choi
Updated: 1:15pm, 16 Dec, 2020

