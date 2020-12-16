The New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. US benchmarks gained overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.1 per cent and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite climbing by 1.3 per cent. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong and China markets rise at lunch on hopes of US economic stimulus, vaccine roll-out
- Hang Seng Index gains 0.8 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite has risen 0.2 per cent
- Of the 52 benchmark constituents of the Hang Seng Index, 44 gained at the midday break
The New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. US benchmarks gained overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.1 per cent and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite climbing by 1.3 per cent. Photo: AFP