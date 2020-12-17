A nurse prepares an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Westwood, California. A health worker in Alaska experienced flushes and shortness of breath after receiving the vaccine, the local Department of Health and Social Services said. Photo: Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool
Hong Kong stocks do not ‘have a specific direction’, analyst says as markets end higher at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 per cent at the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.6 per cent
- Pharmaceutical companies are the biggest gainers in both Hong Kong and mainland China
Topic | Stocks
A nurse prepares an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Westwood, California. A health worker in Alaska experienced flushes and shortness of breath after receiving the vaccine, the local Department of Health and Social Services said. Photo: Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool