Social distancing at a restaurant in Hong Kong. Rising Covid-19 infections at home and abroad are weighing on sentiment once again. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks drop as Covid-19 cases, US-China friction rise again
- The Hang Seng Index declined 0.7 per cent at the lunch break on Friday
- Four stocks soar on trading debuts in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen
