Hong Kong stocks slip on worsening US-China ties as blacklist grows, concerns over Covid-19 fallout

  • Hang Seng Index drops amid US-China trade spat and worsening Covid-19 situation in Asia and Europe
  • Telecommunications companies lead losses even as local benchmark is headed for its best quarter since late 2009

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:58pm, 21 Dec, 2020

