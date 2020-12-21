US-China trade frictions and lingering Covid-19 fallout put sentiment in check in an otherwise bullish quarter for global stock market. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks slip on worsening US-China ties as blacklist grows, concerns over Covid-19 fallout
- Hang Seng Index drops amid US-China trade spat and worsening Covid-19 situation in Asia and Europe
- Telecommunications companies lead losses even as local benchmark is headed for its best quarter since late 2009
Topic | Hang Seng Index
US-China trade frictions and lingering Covid-19 fallout put sentiment in check in an otherwise bullish quarter for global stock market. Photo: AP