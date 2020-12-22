A highly infectious Covid-19 mutant in the UK is the latest source of angst for stock investors as major market benchmarks slumped overnight. Photo: Bloomberg A highly infectious Covid-19 mutant in the UK is the latest source of angst for stock investors as major market benchmarks slumped overnight. Photo: Bloomberg
A highly infectious Covid-19 mutant in the UK is the latest source of angst for stock investors as major market benchmarks slumped overnight. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, China markets slide as Covid-19 mutant threatens recovery outlook, US expands China blacklist

  • Hang Seng Index falls 0.3 per cent in early trading, while Shanghai Composite drops 0.5 per cent
  • Hong Kong joins multiple countries in banning flights from UK over highly infectious Covid-19 strain

Topic |   Stocks
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 10:58am, 22 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A highly infectious Covid-19 mutant in the UK is the latest source of angst for stock investors as major market benchmarks slumped overnight. Photo: Bloomberg A highly infectious Covid-19 mutant in the UK is the latest source of angst for stock investors as major market benchmarks slumped overnight. Photo: Bloomberg
A highly infectious Covid-19 mutant in the UK is the latest source of angst for stock investors as major market benchmarks slumped overnight. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE