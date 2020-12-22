A highly infectious Covid-19 mutant in the UK is the latest source of angst for stock investors as major market benchmarks slumped overnight. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong, China markets slide as Covid-19 mutant threatens recovery outlook, US expands China blacklist
- Hang Seng Index falls 0.3 per cent in early trading, while Shanghai Composite drops 0.5 per cent
- Hong Kong joins multiple countries in banning flights from UK over highly infectious Covid-19 strain
