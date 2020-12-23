An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

China sobers up amid IPO bonanza, tightens rules to expel dud companies from stock exchange

  • The new delisting rules issued by the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges are critical to improving the quality of China’s stock market by reining in excessive speculation, analysts say
  • The rules will apply stricter requirements on factors like market cap and revenue to judge if a company’s listing status should be retained

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 9:15am, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE