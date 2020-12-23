Hong Kong’s stock benchmark Hang Seng Index is set to snap a three-day losing streak as Xiaomi Corp heads for record close. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks end losing streak as Xiaomi heads for record high, investors weigh US stimulus outlook
- Hang Seng Index advances as Xiaomi heads for record, as market reverses three days of losses stoked by Covid-19 concerns
- Trump signals opposition to US$900 billion economic stimulus package approved by bipartisan lawmakers
Topic | Hang Seng Index
