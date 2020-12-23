A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building located in Beijing's Financial Street on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building located in Beijing's Financial Street on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building located in Beijing's Financial Street on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
Business /  Markets

China prods more institutional funds into stock market to wean punters from one-way bets

  • Fostering more institutional investment is among the regulator’s top priorities for 2021: statement
  • China wants to expand its stock mutual fund industry after seeing record inflows this year from private household savings

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:30pm, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building located in Beijing's Financial Street on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building located in Beijing's Financial Street on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building located in Beijing's Financial Street on December 18, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE