Chinese runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes during a Santa Claus fun run event at Chaoyang park in Beijing on 22 December 2018. Christmas is not a public holiday in China. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes during a Santa Claus fun run event at Chaoyang park in Beijing on 22 December 2018. Christmas is not a public holiday in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes during a Santa Claus fun run event at Chaoyang park in Beijing on 22 December 2018. Christmas is not a public holiday in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Advancing utilities lift China’s benchmark indexes in light Christmas Day trading as traders shun banks, consumer stocks

  • Christmas is not celebrated as a public holiday in China
  • Eleven of the 19 stock exchanges in Asia including Hong Kong were shut for Christmas

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:33pm, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes during a Santa Claus fun run event at Chaoyang park in Beijing on 22 December 2018. Christmas is not a public holiday in China. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes during a Santa Claus fun run event at Chaoyang park in Beijing on 22 December 2018. Christmas is not a public holiday in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes during a Santa Claus fun run event at Chaoyang park in Beijing on 22 December 2018. Christmas is not a public holiday in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE