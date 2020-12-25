Chinese runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes during a Santa Claus fun run event at Chaoyang park in Beijing on 22 December 2018. Christmas is not a public holiday in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Advancing utilities lift China’s benchmark indexes in light Christmas Day trading as traders shun banks, consumer stocks
- Christmas is not celebrated as a public holiday in China
- Eleven of the 19 stock exchanges in Asia including Hong Kong were shut for Christmas
Topic | A-shares
Chinese runners dressed in Santa Claus costumes during a Santa Claus fun run event at Chaoyang park in Beijing on 22 December 2018. Christmas is not a public holiday in China. Photo: EPA-EFE