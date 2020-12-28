A bank’s electronic board showing Hong Kong stock prices. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Index
Hong Kong stocks see-saw as tech giants including Alibaba affiliates plunge after regulators clip Ant’s wings
- The Hang Seng Index was up and down on Monday morning, amid Covid-19 flare-ups on the mainland and in Hong Kong
- E-commerce giant Alibaba Group plunged 4.5 per cent even as it increased share buy-backs, Alibaba Pictures dropped 1.1 per cent, Alibaba Health plunged 7.8 per cent
