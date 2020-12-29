Tech stocks including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan provided the biggest swings in Hong Kong’s stock exchange in recent weeks amid China’s clampdown in internet platform operators. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong stocks jump as Alibaba, tech stocks recover from biggest sell-off in seven weeks
- The Hang Seng Index advances 1.1 per cent in early trading as investors buy the dip after the biggest sell-off in technology giants since mid-November
- Stocks follow US equities higher after President Donald Trump signed off US$2.3 trillion stimulus package
