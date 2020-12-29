The Trump administration has spelt out the scope and depth of the US ban on 35 Chinese Communist military companies, which will take effect from January 11 next year. Photo: AFP The Trump administration has spelt out the scope and depth of the US ban on 35 Chinese Communist military companies, which will take effect from January 11 next year. Photo: AFP
US-China relations

US strengthens ban on Chinese military-linked firms as investors await index compilers’ fine-tuning moves

  • The US government details the scope of November 12 executive order banning investment in 35 targeted Chinese military-related companies
  • More fine-tuning in global stock or bond indices could follow the latest clarification on investment ban

Topic |   US-China relations
Zhang ShidongIris Ouyang
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Iris Ouyang

Updated: 5:05pm, 29 Dec, 2020

