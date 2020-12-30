A bull sculpture in front of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s building. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are heading for a solid end to 2020. Photo: Handout. A bull sculpture in front of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s building. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are heading for a solid end to 2020. Photo: Handout.
Hong Kong stocks head for best quarter in 11 years as tech giants extend rebound from antitrust-induced losses

  • Hang Seng Index advances for a second day, capping a 14.5 per cent gain so far this quarter
  • Alibaba, Meituan, Tencent and JD.com post hefty gains, helping the Hang Seng Tech Index recoup almost two-thirds of the slump this week

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 11:28am, 30 Dec, 2020

