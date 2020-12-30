Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying (middle) was released on bail on Christmas Eve, while prosecutors prepare to file an appeal. Photo: Robert Ng
Next Digital
Shares of Next Digital, publisher of Apple Daily, rise after founder Jimmy Lai quits as chairman amid court cases
- Shares of Next Digital jump as much as 25 per cent after founder Jimmy Lai quits as chairman to deal with personal matters
- A Hong Kong court released Lai on bail last week, a decision decried by the mainland Communist Party’s mouthpiece People’s Daily
