Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying (middle) was released on bail on Christmas Eve, while prosecutors prepare to file an appeal. Photo: Robert Ng Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying (middle) was released on bail on Christmas Eve, while prosecutors prepare to file an appeal. Photo: Robert Ng
Next Digital

Business /  Markets

Shares of Next Digital, publisher of Apple Daily, rise after founder Jimmy Lai quits as chairman amid court cases

  • Shares of Next Digital jump as much as 25 per cent after founder Jimmy Lai quits as chairman to deal with personal matters
  • A Hong Kong court released Lai on bail last week, a decision decried by the mainland Communist Party’s mouthpiece People’s Daily

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 1:16pm, 30 Dec, 2020

