A man wearing a face mask walks past bull sculptures in Beijing. Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China post strong gains on final day of trading in 2020. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Index
Hong Kong, China markets set to finish 2020 with a bang as auto, liquor and tech stocks power on
- The Shanghai Composite Index has gained about 12 per cent this year, among the top performers in Asia-Pacific markets
- Global sentiment at two-year high as risk appetite surges, State Street Research data shows
