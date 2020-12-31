A man wearing a face mask walks past bull sculptures in Beijing. Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China post strong gains on final day of trading in 2020. Photo: AP A man wearing a face mask walks past bull sculptures in Beijing. Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China post strong gains on final day of trading in 2020. Photo: AP
A man wearing a face mask walks past bull sculptures in Beijing. Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China post strong gains on final day of trading in 2020. Photo: AP

Hang Seng Index

Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, China markets set to finish 2020 with a bang as auto, liquor and tech stocks power on

  • The Shanghai Composite Index has gained about 12 per cent this year, among the top performers in Asia-Pacific markets
  • Global sentiment at two-year high as risk appetite surges, State Street Research data shows

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 11:35am, 31 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man wearing a face mask walks past bull sculptures in Beijing. Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China post strong gains on final day of trading in 2020. Photo: AP A man wearing a face mask walks past bull sculptures in Beijing. Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China post strong gains on final day of trading in 2020. Photo: AP
A man wearing a face mask walks past bull sculptures in Beijing. Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China post strong gains on final day of trading in 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE