Macau casinos end worst year on record as gaming revenue sinks 79 per cent, outlook remains bleak

  • Gaming revenue in Macau fell 79 per cent year on year to 60.4 billion patacas
  • Sanford C. Bernstein sees gaming revenue returning to about 80 per cent of 2019 levels

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:53pm, 1 Jan, 2021

Macau is struggling to lure back visitors more than three months after China relaxed travel and visa curbs to the gaming hub. Photo: AFP
