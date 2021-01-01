Macau is struggling to lure back visitors more than three months after China relaxed travel and visa curbs to the gaming hub. Photo: AFP
Macau
Macau casinos end worst year on record as gaming revenue sinks 79 per cent, outlook remains bleak
- Gaming revenue in Macau fell 79 per cent year on year to 60.4 billion patacas
- Sanford C. Bernstein sees gaming revenue returning to about 80 per cent of 2019 levels
Topic | Macau
Macau is struggling to lure back visitors more than three months after China relaxed travel and visa curbs to the gaming hub. Photo: AFP