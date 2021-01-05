An electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Exchange Square, Friday, December 2020. Stocks swing on NYSE decision to reverse its delisting action against Chinese telcos. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Index
China’s telecom giants surge as NYSE backtracks on ADR delisting plan, WuXi Biologics slumps as insider sells again
- The Hang Seng Index drops 0.3 per cent paring a loss of as much as 1.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite is little changed
- China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom surge after NYSE reverses delisting plan, WuXi chairman trims stake for a second time in four months
