Kweichow Moutai said that it profits probably rose by about 10 per cent last year. Photo: Simon Song Kweichow Moutai said that it profits probably rose by about 10 per cent last year. Photo: Simon Song
Kweichow Moutai said that it profits probably rose by about 10 per cent last year. Photo: Simon Song

Kweichow Moutai

Business /  Markets

Kweichow Moutai’s stock price upgrade could propel the valuation of China’s top liquor distiller to US$507 billion

  • Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye Yibin rose to records for two straight days, leading the broader market gains since the start of the new year
  • CICC’s price target implies a further 30 per cent gain for Kweichow Moutai’s shares

Topic |   Kweichow Moutai
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:05pm, 5 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kweichow Moutai said that it profits probably rose by about 10 per cent last year. Photo: Simon Song Kweichow Moutai said that it profits probably rose by about 10 per cent last year. Photo: Simon Song
Kweichow Moutai said that it profits probably rose by about 10 per cent last year. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE