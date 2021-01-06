Hong Kong has been the world’s largest hub for initial public offerings (IPOs) in seven of the past 11 years. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong has been the world’s largest hub for initial public offerings (IPOs) in seven of the past 11 years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator HKEX topples Chicago’s CME as world’s most valuable as US-China rift brings in more listings

  • Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) overtook CME Group as the largest bourse owner by market value as CEO search continues
  • Its share price has surged through the final week of 2020 into the new year on hopes for more secondary listings of US-listed Chinese tech firms

Zhang ShidongMartin Choi
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Martin Choi

Updated: 9:15am, 6 Jan, 2021

