People walking past the New York Stock Exchange building in March 2020. The exchange is mulling a second U-turn about its plan to delist three Chinese telecommunications companies. Photo: AP People walking past the New York Stock Exchange building in March 2020. The exchange is mulling a second U-turn about its plan to delist three Chinese telecommunications companies. Photo: AP
China Unicom

Hong Kong stocks fall as New York Stock Exchange’s flip-flop on delisting plan whipsaws Chinese telecoms shares

  • The Hang Seng Index drops 0.4 per cent in early trading, while Shanghai Composite is little changed; IPO debutants have mixed openings
  • NYSE is said to be thinking about sticking back to its original plan to delist Chinese telecoms giants if their units are in the US blacklist

Martin Choi
Updated: 11:10am, 6 Jan, 2021

