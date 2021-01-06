A man looks at his smartphone near a display showing stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: AP Photo
Stocks
China’s fund manager who made 134 per cent in 2020 sees major risk from rally in red-hot stocks
- Valuations of market darlings have overshot their fundamentals, says Lu Bin of HSBC Jintrust, whose fund beat peers in 2020
- Lu is buying selectively based on valuations and tells investors to lower expectations on stock returns in 2021
