The New York Stock Exchange is going ahead with plans to delist shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers, including China Mobile. Photo: AP Photo

Hong Kong, China markets fall after NYSE moves to delist Chinese telecoms firms and US officials weigh Alibaba, Tencent ban

  • The Hang Seng Index falls 0.3 per cent in early trading, while Shanghai Composite slips 0.2 per cent
  • NYSE moves forward to delist three Chinese telecoms giants, less than two days after halting that plan

Martin Choi
Updated: 11:02am, 7 Jan, 2021

The New York Stock Exchange is going ahead with plans to delist shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers, including China Mobile. Photo: AP Photo
