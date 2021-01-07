The New York Stock Exchange is going ahead with plans to delist shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers, including China Mobile. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong, China markets fall after NYSE moves to delist Chinese telecoms firms and US officials weigh Alibaba, Tencent ban
- The Hang Seng Index falls 0.3 per cent in early trading, while Shanghai Composite slips 0.2 per cent
- NYSE moves forward to delist three Chinese telecoms giants, less than two days after halting that plan
