US President Donald Trump leaves office on January 20, but he has targeted Chinese companies with a slew of executive orders and sanctions. Photo: EPA-EFE

US investors holding US$1 trillion of Chinese stocks in a spot of bother as Trump’s investment ban nears

  • US investors holding a combined US$1 trillion of Chinese stocks may be forced to trim their portfolios after Trump endorses orders to curb investments
  • Half of the holdings are in the form of ADRs and institutional investors account for 86 per cent of the exposure to Chinese equities, according to Goldman Sachs

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 7 Jan, 2021

